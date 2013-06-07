June 6 Sporting goods retailer Sports Direct
said it would shutter 20 of its newly acquired Republic
stores unless landlords Intu Properties and Land
Securities Group agreed to lower rent prices, Britain's
Daily Telegraph reported on Thursday.
The 500 employees from these stores are to be redeployed to
other Sports Direct, Republic and USC stores, the company told
the Telegraph.
Sports Direct, which runs SportsDirect.com and Lillywhites
and was founded by Newcastle United owner Mike Ashley, had
already closed a handful of the 114 Republic stores it bought
from the failed fashion retailer's administrators in February.
The newspaper said Sports Direct had proposed either
slashing the rent of its Republic stores to 15 percent of their
turnover, or halving the current rent, business rates and
service charges.
Three-fourths of Republic's landlords agreed to re-negotiate
their leases, meaning around 80 stores will remain open, the
Telegraph said.