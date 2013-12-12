LONDON Dec 12 Sports Direct will not be
selling replica kits of Premier League soccer side Chelsea next
season, after their maker Adidas decided Britain's
biggest sporting goods retailer did not fit in with its new
distribution strategy.
Adidas, which in June signed a 10-year shirt deal worth a
reported 300 million pounds ($491 million) with the west-London
based side, said on Thursday it regularly reviewed where its
products are distributed based on criteria such as in-store
environment and customer service.
The German sporting goods maker said its customers could
still buy a range of Adidas products at Sports Direct stores.
Sports Direct, whose cut-price offers together with
acquisitions and growing online sales have seen it rise rapidly
during the downturn to some 400 UK stores, with more across
Europe, said the decision was impossible to understand.
"We feel Sports Direct stores are very well known for
football," Sports Direct Chief Executive Dave Forsey told
reporters. "I think our Chelsea supporters would definitely be
surprised not to be able to find the official replica kit from
next season in our stores."
Forsey was speaking after Sports Direct posted a 17 percent
rise in profit, although its shares fell 8 percent as management
said following a better-than-expected performance in the first
half, trading had now reverted to its original expectations.
Sports Direct, controlled by Newcastle United soccer club
owner Mike Ashley, said it was still in talks with Adidas but as
things stood replica Chelsea kits would not be in store next
season.
Sports Direct will still sell other Chelsea supporter wear.
Chelsea could not be reached for comment.