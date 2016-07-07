(Corrects guidance in para 4 to core earnings from pretax)

LONDON, July 7 British retailer Sports Direct posted a 15 percent drop in annual profit on Thursday, blaming tough conditions on the high street and negative publicity about its working practices.

The company, which is not paying a dividend, said current political uncertainty after Britain voted to leave the European Union last month was likely to act as a continuing drag on consumer confidence.

"When combined with the structural difficulties for UK retailers, including high street footfall, and our exposure to the weakness of the pound against the U.S. dollar, these factors make the current outlook for FY17 somewhat uncertain and therefore hard to predict," the company said in a statement.

Sports Direct reported pretax profit for the year to April 24 of 361.8 million pounds ($469 million) on revenue up 2.5 percent at 2.9 billion pounds.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation slipped 0.5 percent to 381.4 million pounds, just within its guadance of 380-420 million pounds given in January.

($1 = 0.7708 pounds) (Reporting by Paul Sandle; Editing by Susan Fenton)