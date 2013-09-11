* Q1 group sales up 18.2 pct to 613.3 mln stg
* Gross profit up 23.2 percent to 260.1 million stg
* Company set to be promoted to FTSE 100 index
By Neil Maidment
LONDON, Sept 11 Sports Direct, Britain's
biggest sporting goods retailer, posted a big rise in sales on
Wednesday, as shoppers snapped up its cut-price deals and helped
sustain a strong run for the shares that is set to take them
into the FTSE 100 index.
The firm, controlled by billionaire Newcastle United soccer
club owner Mike Ashley, said trading in the 13 weeks to July 28
had beaten its expectations, with group sales of everything from
footwear to soccer shirts and gym kit jumping 18 percent on the
same period last year to 613.3 million pounds ($964 million).
Gross profit increased 23.2 percent to 260.1 million pounds,
while quarterly sportswear sales rose 14.5 percent. Sales in its
premium lifestyle unit, which includes USC, jumped 98.3 percent.
The company, which did not give like-for-like sales figures,
benefitted from higher gross margins in the period, its
financial first quarter, and the acquisition of fashion retailer
Republic in February.
The group, which owns Sports Direct.com and Lillywhites
stores as well as famous product brands including Slazenger,
Dunlop and Lonsdale, has grown rapidly in Britain during the
downturn, thanks partly to the demise of rivals such as JJB
Sports, as well as acquisitions and growing online sales.
Sports Direct is set to be promoted to the FTSE 100 on
Wednesday after its share price jumped to all-time highs
following a 40 percent surge in profit in July.
The shares were up 1.7 percent at 728 pence by 1256 GMT on
Wednesday, putting the stock on a prospective price-earnings
ratio of over 21, which compares with a median of 16 for other
major UK-based retailers, according to Thomson Reuters data.
ZERO HOURS
While the share's rapid ascent has put a smile on investors'
faces - the price has more than doubled since its stock market
listing in February 2007 - the company's treatment of its staff
has created good and bad headlines.
In July it said it was handing shares worth over 100 million
pounds to some 2,000 full-time staff, just as it emerged that
the majority of its workers did not qualify and are employed
under heavily criticised 'zero-hour' contracts, which offer no
guaranteed work or pay.
Unite, Britain's biggest union, has demanded talks with
Sports Direct after claiming the firm is using zero-hour
contracts for its entire 20,000 part-time workforce. The firm
has not commented on the issue or confirmed how many staff were
employed under such terms.
Almost unheard of in the rest of Europe and the United
States, the growth of so-called "zero-hour" contracts which make
up one in five jobs created in Britain since late 2008, has
helped explain the resilience of the UK employment market in the
aftermath of the financial crisis.
An industry survey last month showed around 1 million
Britons are in zero-hour jobs, far more than the 250,000
estimated by the country's statistics agency.
Data on Wednesday showed that Britain's unemployment rate
dropped in July to its lowest since late last year.
Sports Direct, which has around 400 UK stores, has set its
sights on a greater presence across Europe where it operates in
19 countries and expects to move into two or three new
territories this financial year.
The firm said it would continue to target underlying
earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation
(EBITDA) of 310 million pounds for 2013-14, before a charge for
bonus share schemes, as it focuses on integrating recent
acquisitions in the UK, Austria and the Baltic region.