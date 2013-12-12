By Neil Maidment
LONDON Dec 12 Britain's biggest sporting goods
retailer Sports Direct said growing online demand for
its discount offerings helped boost first-half profit, putting
it in a strong position to find further expansion opportunities
across Europe.
The group, which has over 600 sports stores in Europe,
including 400 in the UK, said on Thursday core earnings for the
six months to Oct. 27 was 183.3 million pounds, up 12.3 percent
on a year ago and broadly in line with analysts' forecasts.
Underlying pretax profit rose 17 percent to 146.2 million
pounds, below analyst expectations however, after losses in the
smaller premium lifestyle unit increased by 10 million pounds to
11.8 million due to restructuring costs and losses related to
the group's acquisition of Republic in February.
Sports Direct said it expected these to reverse in the
second half.
"Solid delivery from Sports Direct but the rhetoric on
current trading is not as bullish as usual and we are shaving
forecasts (admittedly from the top of the range)," Oriel
Securities said. "The shares' momentum is unlikely to persist
given the inline nature of the results."
The group said that following the better-than-expected
performance in the first half, trading had now reverted to
management's original expectations.
Shares in Sports Direct, controlled by billionaire Newcastle
United soccer club owner Mike Ashley, were down 3 percent to 747
pence at 0839 GMT, having almost doubled this year.
The group, which entered Britain's blue-chip FTSE 100 index
in September, has grown rapidly during the downturn through a
mixture of acquisitions, expanding online sales and the demise
of rivals like JJB Sports.
Online sales were up 43 percent, making up 15.5 percent of
sports retail sales.
The group now wants a greater presence across Europe where
it operates in 19 countries, and reiterated on Thursday that it
would not resume paying a regular dividend while it evaluated
investment opportunities.
The firm said it was confident of reaching at least its
full-year target of underlying earnings before interest, tax,
depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 310 million pounds,
before a charge for bonus share schemes.
It added its Finance Director Bob Mellors would retire at
the end of December on health grounds.