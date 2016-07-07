* Full-year core earnings slip 0.5 pct to 381 mln stg
* Says will be hit by drop in sterling and Brexit
uncertainty
* Shares up 4 pct, results not as bad as feared
(Adds CEO comments, analyst reaction)
By Paul Sandle
LONDON, July 7 Retailer Sports Direct
said a weaker pound would push up the cost of its imports and
consumer confidence would deteriorate as it assessed on Thursday
the likely impact of the UK's decision to leave the European
Union.
Britain's Brexit vote on June 23 came after a difficult
trading year for the sports retailer which was compounded by bad
publicity about the treatment of its workers.
The company, founded by billionaire Mike Ashley, posted a
0.5 percent drop in core earnings to 381.4 million pounds ($495
million) for the year to April 24, at the bottom end of guidance
given in January.
Chief Executive Dave Forsey said Sports Direct took measures
last year to reduce currency fluctuation risks but had not done
so this year. He said the company therefore faced higher costs
for own-label goods sourced in the Far East and might not be
able to pass those on to the consumer.
"We are unhedged on sterling-dollar for FY17, that's going
to make life difficult" he told Reuters on Thursday.
"There's not going to be much appetite for inflation from a
consumer perspective, so how much of it then gets mitigated is
the key. That's what we work on going forward."
Shares in the group had fallen 28 percent since Brexit, but
they rebounded on Thursday and were trading up 4 percent at 290
pence at 1003 GMT as the annual results, though weak, were not
as bad as expected.
"Disappointing they might have been, but many analysts had
feared even worse and so the numbers were greeted with relief by
the market," broker Hargreaves Lansdown said in a note.
RBC Capital Markets noted that the company said it was
considering a share buyback, which it did after the financial
crisis in 2009/10.
Forsey said it was too early to quantify the impact of
Brexit on consumer spending, but political uncertainty was
likely to act as a continuing drag on consumer confidence.
"When combined with the structural difficulties for UK
retailers, including high street footfall, and our exposure to
the weakness of the pound against the U.S. dollar, these factors
make the current outlook for FY17 somewhat uncertain and
therefore hard to predict," the company said.
Sports Direct warned on the day after the EU referendum that
the fall in the value of sterling against the dollar was likely
to impact stock purchases for which it was not hedged this
financial year and beyond.
Forsey said its own-label brands such as Lonsdale and
Karrimor, which account for half of sales, were impacted. Goods
from the likes of Adidas and Nike were purchased in pounds.
Sports Direct reported earnings before interest, tax,
depreciation and amortisation of 381.4 million pounds ($494
million), just within guidance of 380 million to 420 million
pounds given in January, on revenue up 2.5 percent at 2.9
billion pounds.
Adjusted pretax profit for the year to April 24 fell 8.4
percent to 275.2 million pounds.
Deputy chairman Ashley, who owns 55 percent of Sports
Direct, told the board that contrary to media reports, he had no
current intention of taking the company private.
($1 = 0.7706 pounds)
