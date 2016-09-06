LONDON, Sept 6 Sports Direct said on Tuesday it had ordered its legal advisers to further review its working practices and would engage with shareholders over its corporate governance after coming in for a raft of criticism this year.

The sportswear chain has been criticised by politicians and unions for effectively paying workers less than the minimum wage and by shareholders for poor corporate governance.

Sports Direct said on Tuesday it had requested RPC, its legal advisers, to lead a further comprehensive review of working practices.

"The review will also include examining the Company's corporate governance, and as part of this process, the Board will engage with shareholders to obtain their views," it said. (Reporting by Kate Holton; Editing by Mark Potter)