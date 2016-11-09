LONDON Nov 9 A senior British lawmaker has
demanded Sports Direct explain an alleged attempt to spy on a
group of parliamentarians during a surprise visit this week to a
company warehouse.
Several members of parliament (MPs) reported an attempt to
hide a camera in a room where they were meeting in private on
Monday, an incident described by MP Iain Wright in a letter to
Sports Direct CEO Mike Ashley as "utterly unacceptable".
Wright also alleged in his letter that Ashley had suggested
to him in a subsequent telephone conversation that the camera
had been planted by a member of parliament's business committee,
which has repeatedly clashed with the Sports Direct boss.
Committee members said at the end of their visit to the
Shirebrook facility, which has been slated for poor working
conditions, a woman brought them a tray of sandwiches, put it on
a stool and tried to hide a camera underneath.
The incident was the latest in a series of public relations
disasters for Sports Direct, a 450-store sportswear chain
battling to improve its image after poor treatment of staff,
including paying some less than the minimum wage, and corporate
governance problems.
"I will assume your initial suggestion to me during our
telephone conversation that the device was planted by a
committee member was a spur of the moment misjudgement,"
committee chairman Wright wrote in the letter to Ashley, which
was published on Wednesday.
A Sports Direct spokeswoman had no immediate comment on the
letter, but on Tuesday the company's board said "it would like
to make it clear that it did not authorise or have any knowledge
of the possible recording device".
Sports Direct cut its profit forecast twice last month and
has seen its share price slump this year. It said it was
addressing shortcomings it admitted in its working practices.
