(Adds Sports Direct comment)
Oct 5 Staff at Sports Direct International Plc
, afraid they would be fired for taking sick leave, made
more than 80 calls to ambulances from the British company's
headquarters over a two-year period, the BBC reported on Monday.
The BBC reported that three of the calls made between
January 2013 and December 2014 involved women with pregnancy
difficulties, including one who gave birth in toilets at the
Shirebrook site in central England. (bbc.in/1WGRtOP)
Sports Direct, Britain's biggest sporting goods retailer,
said "key identifiable allegations" in the BBC report were
unfounded.
The company did not specify these allegations but said that
some of the allegations in the BBC's Inside Out programme could
not be investigated because they had been made anonymously.
"Sports Direct aims to provide working conditions in
compliance with applicable employment and health and safety
legislation and seeks to provide safe working conditions for all
staff working in our warehouse," the company said in a statement
emailed to Reuters.
The BBC said it had obtained details of the ambulance
callouts by making a Freedom of Information request to East
Midlands Ambulance Service.
Asked to comment on Sports Direct's response, the BBC said:
"This is a balanced documentary which includes hard evidence to
support the points being made as well as a right of reply from
Sports Direct, so we stand by our journalism."
The BBC quoted a document produced by an agency that
supplies staff to Sports Direct, which said any person exceeding
six unscheduled sick leaves within a rolling six-month period
would have their assignment ended.
Sports Direct said the two agencies that employ warehouse
staff at its Shirebrook site operated a "performance strike"
system that takes into account an employee's timekeeping,
attendance, sickness, conduct and performance target levels.
"When a member of staff falls below the required standards,
the reasons for this will be discussed (including any
mitigation) and support and training will be provided to help
the individual reach the targets expected of them," the company
said.
Sports Direct also said it took extra precautions with
pregnant women, which would include calling an ambulance if
there were concerns for the wellbeing of a mother-to-be or her
baby.
(Reporting by Ankush Sharma and Aurindom Mukherjee)