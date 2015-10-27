Oct 27 The main trade association of the U.S.
daily fantasy sports industry said Tuesday it has created an
outside control board to ensure that the fast-growing business
operates honestly.
The Fantasy Sports Trade Association (FSTA), which has
represented the industry since 1998, said it has formed the
Fantasy Sports Control Agency to oversee the multibillion-dollar
business.
Seth Harris, a former acting U.S. Secretary of Labor in the
Obama administration, will run the control board, the FSTA said.
"The issues and opportunities facing the fantasy sports
industry can be best addressed through an independent agency
supported by the industry and its members," Harris said in a
statement.
"We are confident that an independent control agency can
prevent any unethical, dishonest, or unfair behavior."
The Justice Department is investigating whether the business
model behind daily fantasy sports companies such as DraftKings
Inc and FanDuel Inc violates federal gambling statutes.
FanDuel and DraftKings are privately owned and both valued
at more than $1 billion.
Daily fantasy sports, which have developed in recent years,
allow participants to draft teams in games played in just one
day. They have allowed fans to bet with a frequency that some
critics argue is akin to sports betting or gambling.
The industry has also faced criticism since news broke
earlier this month that an employee at DraftKings won $350,000
from a $25 entry in an American football contest on the rival
FanDuel site using what reports said appeared to be inside
information.
