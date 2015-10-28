(Recasts lead with focus on regulation; adds quote from Harris,
By Liana B. Baker and Steve Ginsburg
Oct 27 The trade association of the U.S. fantasy
sports industry said Tuesday it has created a control board to
oversee the fast-growing, multibillion industry and avoid
outside regulation as it faces scrutiny following a recent
scandal.
The Fantasy Sports Trade Association named Seth Harris, who
was acting U.S. secretary of labor in the Obama administration,
to run the board.
Harris said the board will help ensure that daily fantasy
sports games are run honestly through new controls such as a
regular auditing process to keep tabs on whether companies are
complying with the rules.
"The hope is, by doing that, regulation from outside won't
be necessary, that we'll have actual compliance within the
industry and no violations that will attract attention from
others," he said.
The fantasy sports industry, in which fans pay to compete
for daily cash prizes in simulated athletic contests, has come
under intense scrutiny at the state and federal level following
reports that an employee of one company, DraftKings Inc, won
$350,000 from a $25 entry in a contest run by rival FanDuel,
using what reports said appeared to be insider information.
According to media reports, the Justice Department and the
Federal Bureau of Investigation are investigating the industry.
New York's attorney general has also opened a probe, and U.S.
Senate Democratic Leader Harry Reid of Nevada has called on
Congress to examine fantasy sports services.
The control board plans to have a draft version of standards
and rules for the industry to follow in the next three to six
months, according to Harris.
In response to the recent scrutiny, companies have been
taking on external advisers and law firms, tightening policies
and ordering their own investigations.
Harris said the new board will also play a role in
enforcing rules, but he said "the goal of the project is to
prevent and preempt violation rather than to punish."
Harris said the group will meet with state regulators and
federal lawmakers and other stakeholders to find out their
concerns.
Both FanDuel and DraftKings, which are privately owned and
valued at more than $1 billion, said in separate statements that
they look forward to working with the new board.
(Reporting by Steve Ginsburg in Washington and Liana B. Baker
in New York; Editing by Eric Walsh and Leslie Adler)