Former India test bowler Shanthakumaran Sreesanth and two other players have been arrested by Delhi police on suspicion of spot-fixing in the Indian Premier League, sports officials said on Thursday.

Here are some reactions from Twitter:

CHETAN BHAGAT, author

Looks like with all this #spotfixing , someone might need another #slapfixing. ;) #spotfixing doesn't surprise. It's who we r. Get away with anything u can society. Surprising part is self-righteous outrage on those caught

MANDIRA BEDI, TV personality

And the worst of it is that they play for a team whose Captain is one of the most honorable men in cricket. #spotfixing #shame

RAJ KUNDRA, Rajasthan Royals team co-owner

When asked the repeated question is IPL fixed my answer is always IPL teams CAN'T be fixed but individual players who lack integrity can

PRITISH NANDY, media personality

Actually the IPL is like our movie awards, designed for TV and TRPs. Dont expect too much authenticity there. Its just another show.

HARSHA BHOGLE, cricket commentator

the bcci & ipl will have to take a very tough stand. for pure cricket lovers this is agony but society has all kinds … distinction between match fixing & spot fixing essential.neither of the 3 players had a significant role in deciding a match outcome

SHILPA SHETTY , Rajasthan Royals team co-owner

RR is a team that Fights with integrity,Rahul being a front runner..Sad this has happened so close to the Playoffs. This too shall pass.

SHEKHAR KAPUR, film director

Shocked at spot fixing in IPL? Why? Its huge stakes, financial manipulation n pure entertainment."Its not cricket O'l Chap" Ofcourse its not

AYAZ MEMON, cricket commentator

Sensational twist to IPL! Anit Chavan, Chandila and Sreesanth arrested by for spot-fixing.

ANUPAM KHER, Bollywood actor

IPL is a sponsored game show where players are bought for a certain price and made to play each other. In such a game #KuccBhiHoSaktaHai.:)

RANVIR SHOREY, Bollywood actor

I wouldn't fall for anything until the BCCI falls under the RTI. And the investigation, under (an independent) CBI. #IPL #cricket #India

KUNAL KOHLI , film director

Thanx to #sreesanth no player will carry a towel on the field now !

KEN GHOSH , film director

Shocking to hear about spot fixing in IPL. Punish those guilty

NEETU CHANDRA , Bollywood actress

I see everyone talking about investing money in IPL matches n on the other side u see Sreesanth getting arrested for match fixing ??what ??

KIRAN BEDI, activist and former police officer

3 Cricketers hav committed Huge Breach of Trust with millions of spectators+cheating their owners. Must get MAX punishment

JAVED AKHTAR, lyricist

Cricket is one of the few things left that arouse reverence and joy in hearts . Please let no one pollute this game.

OMAR ABDULLAH, chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir

As some one who has enjoyed watching IPL matches this #spotfixing scandal is terribly disappointing. I hope the rot isn't deeper though.

AAKASH CHOPRA, former cricketer

Punishment is always a strong deterrent...we just have to see what's been done with the ones who were guilty of match-fixing in 2000!

