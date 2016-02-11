Delivery Hero says revenues nearly doubled in first quarter
BERLIN, May 23 * Online food takeaway firm Delivery Hero, one of Europe's biggest start-ups, says Q1 revenues rose 93 pct to 121 mln euros, or up 68 pct on a like-for-like basis
SPOT GOLD EXTENDS GAINS, RISES 2 PCT TO NEAR NINE-MONTH HIGH AT $1,220.80/OZ
BERLIN, May 23 * Online food takeaway firm Delivery Hero, one of Europe's biggest start-ups, says Q1 revenues rose 93 pct to 121 mln euros, or up 68 pct on a like-for-like basis
* WhereverTV selects QYOU for new OTT streaming service in Latin America Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: