BRIEF-Cemtrex says received more than $21 mln in new orders in April
* Cemtrex Inc says received more than $21 million in new orders during month of April Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SPOT GOLD FALLS 1.2 PCT TO SESSION LOW OF $1,245.56/OZ
* Cemtrex Inc says received more than $21 million in new orders during month of April Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Delta Air Lines Inc - co, Lyft partnering to offer skymiles members more opportunities to earn miles by requesting a ride Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: