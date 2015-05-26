Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close- May 08.

Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-May 08 1. Groundnut oil prices dropped due to supply pressure. 2. Cottonseed oil improved due to retail demand. 3. Palm olien moved up due to thin supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,810-1,114 0,830-1,115 0,700-0,914 0,720-0,870 (Auction price)