Japan's Nikkei hits 17-mth high on sagging yen, higher Wall Street
TOKYO, May 16 Japan's Nikkei share average rose to a 17-month high on Tuesday, drawing support from a sagging yen and Wall Street hitting record highs overnight.
SPOT GOLD HOLDS GAINS AFTER FED STATEMENT, UP 1.4 PCT AT $1,306/OZ
ZURICH, May 15 Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC Private Limited, which invested in UBS to support it during the 2008/09 global financial crisis, said it has cut its stake in the Swiss bank at a loss, partly because of changes in the lender's strategy and business.