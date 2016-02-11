MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 23
DUBAI, May 23 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SPOT GOLD JUMPS 5.3 PCT TO 1-YEAR HIGH AT $1,260.60/OZ, ON TRACK FOR BIGGEST 1-DAY GAIN SINCE NOVEMBER 2008
DUBAI, May 23 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Sterling falls as police treat Manchester blast as terror attack