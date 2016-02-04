BRIEF-FCPT announces disposition of Darden-leased restaurant property for $5.2 million
* FCPT announces disposition of Darden-leased restaurant property for $5.2 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SPOT GOLD RISES 1 PCT TO FRESH THREE-MONTH HIGH OF $1,154.41 AN OUNCE
* FCPT announces disposition of Darden-leased restaurant property for $5.2 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Globus Medical - received letter from FDA informing co had not sufficiently addressed questions regarding 510(K) submission for Excelsiusgps