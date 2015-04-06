BRIEF-Caesars Entertainment announces rulings from New Jersey Gaming Regulators
* Co, Caesars Entertainment Operating Company said New Jersey Casino Control Commission ruled on matters related to CEOC restructuring
SPOT GOLD RISES 1 PCT TO ONE-MONTH HIGH OF $1,222.40/OZ
* Northern Blizzard Resources Inc. Announces acquisition by waterous energy fund of ownership of 67% of outstanding common shares and director and executive changes