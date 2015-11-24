PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - May 4
May 4 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SPOT GOLD RISES 1 PCT TO SESSION HIGH OF $1,080.36/OZ
May 4 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 4 Spending on prescription medicines in the United States will increase 4-7 percent through 2021, reaching $580 billion to $610 billion, according to a report released by QuintilesIMS Holding on Thursday that lowered its prior long-term forecast.