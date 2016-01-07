Ralph Lauren beats profit estimates as it reins in discounts
May 18 Ralph Lauren Corp reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit on Thursday, as the luxury apparel maker reined in discounts and cut inventories in a bid to boost margins.
SPOT PALLADIUM FALLS 5 PCT TO LOWEST SINCE AUGUST 2010 AT $482/OZ
* Jacobs Engineering Group Inc - expands Cisco relationship to enhance connectivity solution options in Canada Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: