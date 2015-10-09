BRIEF-Subaru's operating profit seen around 410 bln yen for year ending March 2018 - Nikkei
* Subaru Corp's group operating profit for year ending in March 2018 expected to total around 410 billion yen, while sales are seen rising 3% - Nikkei
SPOT PLATINUM RISES 3.3 PCT TO NEAR 3-WEEK HIGH OF $975/OZ
* Subaru Corp's group operating profit for year ending in March 2018 expected to total around 410 billion yen, while sales are seen rising 3% - Nikkei
May 5 U.S. energy firms added oil rigs for a 16th week in a row, extending a drilling recovery into a 12th month even as the pace of those additions has slowed in recent weeks as crude prices have held below $50 a barrel. Drillers added six oil rigs in the week to May 5, bringing the total count up to 703, the most since April 2015, energy services firm Baker Hughes Inc said on Friday. While that is more than double the same week a year ago