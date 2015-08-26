BRIEF-Unifor says members at Lear Corp in Whitby ratified new collective agreement on May 7
* Unifor members at Lear Corporation in Whitby ratified a new collective agreement on May 7
SPOT SILVER FALLS 2.3 PCT TO SIX-YEAR LOW OF $14.30/OZ
ZURICH, May 9 Credit Suisse plans to add around 1,200 jobs in North Carolina, partly by moving positions from New York City, the Swiss bank said on Tuesday, as it tries to cut costs following back-to-back annual losses.