(Corrects to show that Spotify will ask users to re-enter their
passwords and other log-in credentials, not necessarily to
change them, in headline and paragraphs 1-2)
SAN FRANCISCO May 27 Music streaming service
Spotify AB will ask some of its 40 million users to re-enter
their passwords and upgrade their software in coming days after
detecting unauthorized access to its internal systems and data.
Chief Technology Officer Oskar Stal said in a blogpost on
Tuesday that it has found evidence of attackers accessing just
one user's data, which did not include payment or password
information. But as a precaution, it intends to ask "certain
Spotify users" to re-enter their log-in credentials, and upgrade
their Google Android app.
Spotify said it is not recommending any action yet for users
of Apple Inc iPhones or devices based on Microsoft's
Windows.
The intrusion was the latest to hit a major tech company. In
past months, cyberattackers have infiltrated databases and
systems at eBay Inc and Adobe, though no financial information
has so far been taken, according to the companies. Spotify,
which is expected to seek an IPO soon, has more than 40 million
active users scattered across more than 50 markets.
"We have taken steps to strengthen our security systems in
general and help protect you and your data - and we will
continue to do so. We will be taking further actions in the
coming days to increase security for our users," Stal said in
his blogpost. (here)
(Reporting by San Francisco newsroom; editing by Andrew Hay)