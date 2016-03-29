March 29 Spotify has raised $1 billion in
convertible debt from private equity firm TPG Capital and hedge
fund Dragoneer Investment Group, a spokeswoman for the music
streaming service said.
The Wall Street Journal first reported the deal on Tuesday.
(on.wsj.com/1WVEqsr)
The deal is expected to close at the end of this week,
Spotify spokeswoman Marni Greenberg confirmed to Reuters.
Spotify is facing increasing competition from companies
including Apple Inc's Apple Music, Pandora Media Inc
as well as newer rivals such as Europe's SoundCloud Ltd
and U.S. music producer and rapper Jay Z's Tidal.
Earlier on Tuesday, SoundCloud launched a music streaming
service in the United States starting at $9.99 per month.
(Reporting by Alan John Koshy in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti
Pandey)