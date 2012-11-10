Nov 9 Spotify is in the middle of a $100 million
financing round that could value the music streaming company at
just over $3 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported citing
sources.
The Journal said Spotify would raise the fresh capital from
multiple investors including Goldman Sachs. The WSJ
report did not name any other investors. ()
Spotify has raised capital from outside investors several
times since it set up shop in 2006, and was earlier reported to
have been looking to secure a capital boost of about $200
million, at a valuation of about $4 billion.
Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers, Accel Partners and others
have invested about $189 million in the company in its prior
financing rounds.
The company has over 15 million active users and 4 million
paying subscribers, for its on-demand service, which offers
unlimited music streaming of some 18 million tracks.