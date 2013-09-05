STOCKHOLM, Sept 5 Music streaming web service
Spotify is looking at different ways to raise capital for
further growth, Swedish daily Dagens Industri reported in its
Friday edition, citing sources.
Spotify would not necessarily issue new shares and is
considering issuing debt, the report said. It did not say how
much money Spotify was seeking to raise.
One of the paper's sources put Spotify's valuation at around
35 billion Swedish crowns ($5.2 billion), compared with around
20 billion in November last year.
In July, documents showed the Stockholm-based unlisted
company more than doubled revenues in 2012 to 435 million
euros($571 million), while its net loss increased to 58.7
million euros.
($1 = 6.6777 Swedish crowns)
($1 = 0.7623 euros)
