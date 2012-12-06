* Spotify's active users rise to 20 million
* 1 million paid subscribers in the U.S.
* Paid $500 mln to music industry
By Jennifer Saba
Dec 6 Digital music service Spotify rolled out
new features and said it increased the number of active users at
a press event that featured a special musical performance by
Frank Ocean.
Spotify now has 20 million active users worldwide, up 33
percent in less than six months. The company counts five million
people among paying subscribers, a 25 percent increase during
the same time period.
Spotify also revealed it has one million paid subscribers in
the United States, that it added a Twitter like functionality
that allows users to follow one another, and that the rock band
Metallica's music was now available on the service.
The company made the announcements at a splashy New York
event on Thursday that included a conversation between Spotify
backer Sean Parker and Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich.
Ulrich's appearance is notable since his band was one of the
leading crusaders against Napster, the digital music sharing
company co-founded by Parker more than a decade ago that was a
flashpoint for digital rights and artist compensation.
"We have more in common than the whole thing that happened
12 years ago," said Ulrich about Parker.
Ulrich said the decision to join Spotify coincided with the
fact the band now owns its entire catalogs of music.
Spotify, which strikes royalty deals with record labels, has
paid more than $500 million to the music industry since its
launch four years ago - an amount that has more than doubled in
the past nine months. It pays roughly 70 percent of its revenue
back to rights holders.
"The more music that gets shared the more money goes back to
artists," said Daniel Ek, CEO and co-founder of Spotify.
Spotify is a free on-demand streaming music service that is
rising in popularity. People can pay to hear music without
interruptions from advertising and the ability to play lists and
preferences from any device any time.
The company has struck up a partnership with Facebook
- Parker is Facebook's founding president - that allows
listener's to display their music choices on their personal
pages.
Streaming music services such as Spotify and Pandora
are being carefully watched by the music industry concerned over
the royalty payments.
For example, Pandora is pushing the Internet Radio Fairness
Act, which would change how royalties are paid to artists. As of
now, online streaming music companies like Pandora pay a
different rate to license music than say traditional radio
companies.
Many of music's most notable names like Billy Joel and
Rihanna are opposing the proposed change.