STOCKHOLM, April 16 Music streaming web service
Spotify said it was expanding into Asia and Latin America,
announcing plans to launch in eight new countries as it attempts
to catch up with larger rival Pandora Media Inc and keep
ahead of new entrants to the sector.
Unlisted Spotify, which has about 24 million "active" users
- those who have used it in the last 30 days - and 6 million
paying subscribers, said it would now offer its services in 28
markets worldwide.
"We're taking our first steps in Latin America with Mexico,
and Asia with Hong Kong, Malaysia, and Singapore," the company
said on its blog page on Tuesday. "Plus we're thrilled to make
new friends in Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Iceland."
Stockholm-based Spotify already offers services in the
United States, most of Europe, Australia and New Zealand.
The company, which launched in 2008, is a free on-demand
streaming service. People can pay to hear music without
interruptions from advertising and the ability to play lists and
preferences from any device any time.
Spotify, which strikes royalty deals with record labels,
pays about 70 percent of its revenue back to rights holders.
Streaming and on-demand music has soared in popularity
alongside smartphone use, but companies like Spotify and
Pandora, which had 69.5 million users at end of March, have
struggled to make a profit due to the cost of royalty fees.
However, the sector has attracted keen interest from global
technology giants like Google, Amazon.com Inc
and Apple Inc which see music streaming as crucial to
grow their presence in a smartphone-dominated media world.
Apple has held talks with Beats Electronics LLC, the audio
technology firm co-founded by influential hip-hop producer Dr
Dre and music mogul Jimmy Iovine, on a potential partnership
involving Beats' planned music-streaming service, sources have
told Reuters.
Social network Twitter Inc also recently acquired a music
streaming startup in Australia
About 48 percent of smartphone users listen to music on
their device, making it the fourth most popular media-related
activity after social networking, games and news, according to a
ComScore survey of mobile behaviour released in February.