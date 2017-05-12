May 12 Music streaming service Spotify will be a direct listing on the New York Stock Exchange when it goes public later this year or early next year, a source familiar with the situation said on Friday.

Spotify is valued at $13 billion, the source said.

The New York Stock Exchange was not immediately available for comment. Spotify declined to comment. (Reporting by Pallavi Dewan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)