BRIEF-China Development Bank Financial Leasing says unit enters non-binding MoU with Airbus
June 20 China Development Bank Financial Leasing Co Ltd:
May 12 Music streaming service Spotify will be a direct listing on the New York Stock Exchange when it goes public later this year or early next year, a source familiar with the situation said on Friday.
Spotify is valued at $13 billion, the source said.
The New York Stock Exchange was not immediately available for comment. Spotify declined to comment. (Reporting by Pallavi Dewan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)
June 20 China Development Bank Financial Leasing Co Ltd:
* Rignet is awarded a systems integration contract for expansion of a large scale midstream energy facility