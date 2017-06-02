STOCKHOLM, June 2 Spotify said on Friday it has
no immediate plans for a stock market listing, although a source
familiar with the matter told Reuters the music streaming
service could still be floated within a year.
Reuters reported last month that Spotify will be the first
major company to carry out a direct listing on the New York
Stock Exchange later this year or early next year.
Spotify co-founder Martin Lorentzon told Swedish radio on
Friday there were no plans for a listing, but the source told
Reuters that "the implication is that it would be within 12
months from now".
In a statement on Friday, Spotify said a stock market
listing was still an option, but it had not "confirmed any
definitive plans to go public".
Lorentzon told Swedish Radio Ekot the firm had not "gotten
anywhere and there is nothing planned regarding that".
Spotify, which most recently was valued at $13 billion, lost
173 million euros ($194 million) in 2015, according to the
latest figures disclosed by its Luxembourg-based holding
company.
($1 = 0.8912 euros)
(Reporting by Helena Soderpalm and Olof Swahnberg; editing by
Alexander Smith)