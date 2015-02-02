Feb 2 Online music streaming service Spotify has
cancelled its launch in Russia for the forseeable future because
of the economic crisis, political situation and new Internet
laws, Britain's Independent said, quoting Russia's RBC news
agency.
Former Google executive Alexander Kubaneishvili, who was
supposed to lead Spotify's operations in Russia, wrote a letter
to partners saying "the economic crisis, the political
situation, the new laws governing the internet" were the reasons
for Spotify's decision, the Independent said. (ind.pn/1yv3rxl)
Spotify declined to comment on the report.
In a separate statement to Russia's Tass news agency,
Kubaneishvili said he was no longer working for Spotify and
would leave by Feb. 12, the newspaper said.
Spotify is not the first company to go back on its plans for
Russia.
Last year, Google Inc closed its engineering
office in Russia in response to a new law that requires all
Internet companies to move Russian data onto servers based in
Russia, or face being blocked from the web.
