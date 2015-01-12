Jan 12 Online music streaming service Spotify said on Monday it had 15 million subscribers and 60 million active users at the end of 2014. (bit.ly/1ycvt2M)

Stockholm-based Spotify, which sparked speculation related to an IPO after it re-advertised a job for a regulatory filings expert in August, provides free on-demand music or ad-free tunes for paying customers.

The company said in November its paying subscriber base had risen to 12.5 million from 10 million in May.

Rival Pandora Media Inc said in October it had 76.5 million active listeners as of Sept. 30. (Reporting By Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)