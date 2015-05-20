(Adds details from event)
By Jennifer Saba
May 20 Streaming music service Spotify will soon
provide video content from musicians, news organizations and TV
networks in a bid to sign up more subscribers, the company said
on Wednesday.
A new recommendation function, similar to what rival Pandora
Media Inc offers, will let people pick channels based on
lifestyle activities, like "songs to sing to in the shower," or
"100 plus hits form the 1980s," the Stockholm-based company
said.
In a splashy event in New York, Spotify founder and Chief
Executive Daniel Ek highlighted the discovery nature of the
revamped platform that he said will deliver more relevant music
and content to Spotify users.
"There is a profound change happening in music we couldn't
have foreseen," he said, noting how more people listen to music
on smartphones.
Spotify struck a myriad of partnerships with news
organizations like the BBC, Vice, Walt Disney Co's ABC,
podcasts from Slate, and short program clips from Turner
Broadcasting "Conan" and Comedy Central's critically acclaimed
hit, "Broad City."
"I love getting dozens of emails from Spotify," quipped
Ilana Glazer, the creator and star of "Broad City," who was part
of the program.
Spotify said it will also develop original content and video
dedicated for its users. It had 15 million subscribers and 60
million active users as of the end of 2014.
But competition, not only from streaming music companies
including Apple Inc's Beats, is intensifying when other
platforms such as Snapchat are thrown into the mix. Snapchat,
which is surging in popularity, earlier this year introduced
Discover, which helps people find interesting content.
During the roughly hour-long presentation Spotify did not
address any revenue opportunities with its new content partners.
The bulk of Spotify's revenue comes from subscriptions.
