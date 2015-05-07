May 7 Music streaming service Spotify is laying
plans to enter the Web video business and has been in
discussions with several digital media players about potential
partnerships, the Wall Street Journal said, citing people
familiar with the matter.
The company has been reaching out to companies that
specialize in making content for Google Inc's YouTube
to discuss both acquiring their material and co-creating
original video series, the Journal said. (on.wsj.com/1zFOsXx)
Spotify could announce its video plans as early as this
month, the report said.
Spotify could not be reached for comment.
The company is nearing a deal to raise $400 million, valuing
it at $8.4 billion, the Wall Street Journal had reported last
month. (on.wsj.com/1I0ma9V)
Spotify, which competes with Pandora Media Inc and
Apple Inc's Beats, said in January it had 15 million
subscribers and 60 million active users at the end of 2014.
(Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru)