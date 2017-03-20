MELBOURNE, March 21 Downer EDI Ltd
launched a bid for Spotless Group on Tuesday valuing
the cleaning and catering firm at A$1.27 billion ($981 million),
in a move to expand its services beyond engineering and
construction.
Downer is offering A$1.15 a share in cash for stock it does
not already own in Spotless, a 59 percent premium to its close
on Monday.
Downer, which acquired a 19.9 percent stake in its target in
a raid late on Monday, said it would fund the deal mostly
through the sale of A$1 billion worth of new shares to its
existing shareholders.
"The acquisition of Spotless is a significant investment in
Downer's strategy to expand its capabilities and strengthen its
position as a leading provider of services to customers in
Australia and New Zealand," Downer Chief Executive Grant Fenn
said in a statement.
($1 = 1.2940 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Bernard Orr)