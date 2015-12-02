* Listed in May 2014
* Warns FY16 NPAT down 10 pct vs up 9 pct analysts
* Mining slowdown affecting services industry
By Byron Kaye
SYDNEY, Dec 2 Australian cleaning and catering
firm Spotless Group Holdings Ltd issued a profit
warning 18 months after its initial public offering, sending its
shares down by over 40 percent and extending a series of private
equity exits to run into snags.
In a statement, Spotless said it expects net profit to fall
10 percent in fiscal 2016 because of tighter economic conditions
and tender decisions being delayed or deferred. The firm
maintained that revenue will continue to grow.
The company's prospectus before listing in May 2014 had no
forecasts for 2016. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters Starmine
had expected the firm's net profit to grow 9 percent. On Oct.
22, the company said it expects to "materially exceed" the prior
year's results in 2016.
On Wednesday, spotless shares fell as much as 42 percent
after the profit warning, trading below their A$1.60 issue price
for the first time at A$1.27.
"It seems the share price is holding together for the first
12 to 18 months, and then the bad news really comes out because
the underlying nature of the business isn't as strong as what it
seemed at the time of the float," said Danial Moradi, an equity
strategist at Lonsec Stockbroking.
The profit warning is also reviving concerns that swift
private equity IPO exits are leaving investors exposed to
companies without long-term growth plans after being freshened
up for sale.
In August, Spotless said Pacific Equity Partners, the
private equity firm which listed it after less than two years,
had sold out its stake at A$1.80.
A spokesperson for Pacific Equity Partners declined to
comment.
The profit warning is also a sign the effects of a mining
downturn in Australia are reaching beyond the engineering and
machinery services firms which directly rely on it and into the
broader services sector.
On Nov. 30, electronics retailer Dick Smith Holdings Ltd
saw its shares plunge 33 percent after issuing a profit
warning. The announcement came two years after private equity
firm Anchorage sold it. On Wednesday, the shares bounced 21
percent to A$0.42, having listed at A$2.20.
