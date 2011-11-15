* Shares have rallied 22 pct over a week on speculation

* Pacific Equity Partners said to be eyeing bid-newspaper

* Spotless says it has not received an approach

* PE funds sitting on warchest of unspent capital (Adds fund manager quotes, details)

By Victoria Thieberger

MELBOURNE, Nov 15 Shares in Australian services firm Spotless Group jumped 4 percent on Tuesday after a report that private equity firm Pacific Equity Partners was preparing a takeover offer worth as much as A$700 million ($715 million).

The share rally on Tuesday took the week's gains to 22 percent on speculation of a fresh offer from private equity, just six months after a conditional A$657 million bid from U.S. buyout giant Blackstone Group was rejected.

Spotless, which provides services including cleaning, security, laundry and catering, said in a two-line statement it had not received any takeover approach.

Private equity firms are sitting on billions of unspent capital raised during the boom years of 2006 and 2007 and Pacific Equity Partners still has around A$2 billion left to invest from its 2007 vintage A$4 billion fund, the largest raised to date in Australia.

"The PE (private equity) guys are sitting on cash so they are probably incentivised to start using it and it is not a bad time when equity markets are in pain," said one fund manager and shareholder in Spotless who asked not to be identified.

Private equity firms do not receive management fees until they invest in companies.

The Australian Financial Review said in an unsourced report that Pacific Equity Partners was finalising details of its proposal for the Melbourne-based group and could inform the Spotless board and management as early as Wednesday.

However, Pacific Equity Partners senior executives are tied up with the firm's annual presentations to investors, which continue on Tuesday at the conference venue at Sydney's Taronga Zoo.

The conference brings together domestic and international investors, known as limited partners, with presentations from PEP executives and companies.

A spokeswoman for Pacific Equity Partners declined to comment on the report.

Spotless shares rose as high as A$2.45 before easing to A$2.41, giving Spotless a market value of A$640 million. The shares fell as low as A$1.75 in October amid global market volatility.

The company said in May that the Blackstone offer of A$2.50 per share did not reflect the fundamental value of the company.

Analysts said it may not take a much higher offer to win board approval this time around, because revenue growth for Spotless is at risk of slowing as clients cut back on the scope of maintenance contracts to reduce costs in a tight economic environment.

"Weighing on the mind of the board is that economic conditions have deteriorated since the last offer, so on a relative basis A$2.60 for example, is worth more than just a 10 cent increase," said the unnamed fund manager.

In fiscal 2011, Spotless posted earnings of A$90 million on an 11 percent increase in revenues to A$2.65 billion, boosted by new contracts including catering for the Melbourne Cricket Ground and cleaning services for Qantas and camps for mining projects including BHP Billiton's Olympic Dam.

Spotless is being advised by Goldman Sachs, which also acted as advisers during the Blackstone approach.

($1 = 0.980 Australian dollars) (Additional reporting by Ed Davies in Sydney; Editing by Lincoln Feast and Matt Driskill)