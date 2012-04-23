(Adds details)
MELBOURNE, April 24 Australian business services
company Spotless Group asked for trading in its shares
to be halted as it prepares an announcement on the status of
talks with suitor Pacific Equity Partners (PEP) in a $734
million deal that has dragged out for five months.
PEP, Australia's largest buyout firm, has offered A$711
million for the cleaning and catering services group, whose
contracts include selling meat pies at the Melbourne Cricket
Ground.
On Monday, Spotless said PEP had finished looking at
Spotless's books and had secured financing for a deal, but the
two sides were still discussing a deal that could win board
approval.
The Australian Financial Review reported on Tuesday that
Spotless is considering two takeover proposals from PEP.
Under one plan, PEP would sell the underperforming coat
hanger business Braiform and return the proceeds to
shareholders, the newspaper said.
The second offer would confirm PEP's previous A$711 million
offer, subject to board approval.
On Monday, shares in Spotless Group advanced 2.5
percent to A$2.46 after the firm said it was still talking with
PEP.
(Reporting by Victoria Thieberger; Editing by Chris Gallagher)