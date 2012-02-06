MELBOURNE Feb 6 Australian cleaning
services company Spotless Group bowed to shareholder
pressure and agreed on Monday to open its books to Pacific
Equity Partners, but maintained it would not back a takeover
offer below A$743 million ($800.43 million).
Spotless shares jumped 2.9 percent to A$2.50 after the
announcement, outperforming a 1 percent rise in the broader
market.
After nearly three months of resistance, Spotless admitted
the battle against PEP was disrupting operations and could
potentially damage the company's share price and so agreed to
let PEP in the door.
"We have moved to minimise the risks to the business and
provide a platform for PEP to bring forward a proposal that
shareholders can consider," Spotless Chairman Peter Smedley said
in a statement.
PEP first approached Spotless in November with an offer of
A$2.63 a share, or A$698 million, then raised its offer in
December to A$2.68 a share. Spotless baulked, saying it would
recommend nothing less than A$2.80 a share.
PEP refused to hike the bid without having access to its
target's books.
Top shareholders in Spotless have been clamouring to have a
look at the A$2.68 a share offer and have been threatening to
oust the board over its stonewalling.
Spotless finally cleared the way for PEP on Monday, but did
not give the private equity firm exclusive access to its books,
saying it was continuing to look for other alternatives.
($1 = 0.9282 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)