SYDNEY Nov 17 Australian services firm Spotless Group confirmed on Thursday it has received a A$698 million ($709 million) takeover proposal from buyout firm Pacific Equity Partners and said its directors felt the bid was low.

Spotless in a statement said its directors intend to take no further action.

Spotless, which provides services including cleaning, security, and catering, said that the offer did not reflect the fundamental value of the company in the context of change in control.

The bid from Pacific Equity Partners, which has already secured over 19 percent of its target, comes six months after Spotless rejected a A$657 million offer from U.S. buyout giant Blackstone Group.

The latest proposal was pitched at A$2.63 a share, a 12 percent premium to the last trade in Spotless. Its shares closed on Wednesday at A$2.35, up 20 percent this month on speculation that a fresh bid was in the works. ($1 = 0.984 Australian Dollars) (Reporting by Narayanan Somasundaram; Editing by Ed Davies)