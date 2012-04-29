MELBOURNE, April 30 Australian business services firm Spotless Group is set to announce it has agreed to a A$720 million ($752 million)takeover offer from Pacific Equity Partners, a source close to the process said on Monday.

The source confirmed a newspaper report that the Spotless board had caved in to the buyout firm's offer of A$2.71 a share, below the A$2.80 minimum offer that the company that supplies meat pies to the Melbourne Cricket Ground wanted.

Spotless shares last traded at A$2.46. ($1 = 0.9577 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Sonali Paul)