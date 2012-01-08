MELBOURNE Jan 9 Australian industrial services firm Spotless Group said it will give due diligence access to its private equity suitor Pacific Equity Partners and recommend an offer, if it is raised to at least A$2.80 per share, valuing the group at A$743 million (A$758 million).

That would be up from PEP's already sweetened offer of A$2.68 per share. (Reporting by Victoria Thieberger; Editing by Ed Davies)