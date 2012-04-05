SYDNEY, April 5 Australian buyout fund Pacific
Equity Partners (PEP) is considering raising its A$711 million
($729 million) offer for services company Spotless Group
after securing the bulk of its funding, four sources
with direct knowledge of the deal said.
PEP is in the final stages of due diligence on Spotless and
may raise its offer a touch to secure board recommendation for
the bid, said one of the sources, all of whom declined to be
identified as matter is confidential.
Three of the sources said PEP has secured more than A$500
million in leveraged loans to back the deal, which has been in
the works since late last year.
A spokesman for PEP declined comment while Spotless could
not immediately reached for comment.
Spotless has maintained it will not back an offer below
A$743 million, or A$2.80 a share, compared to PEP's last offer
of A$711 million, or A$2.68 a share.. Spotless
shares were trading 0.8 percent lower at A$2.38 in afternoon
Sydney trade.
PEP has been inspecting Spotless' books since February, when
the target company relented to open its books after pressure
from institutional investors.
PEP has put together a buyout loan leveraged at around 3.5
times earnings before interest taxation depreciation and
amortisation (EBITDA) from a large group of lenders, according
to the sources.
The financiers include Australia and New Zealand Banking
Group, Citi, Commonwealth Bank of Australia,
Credit Agricole CIB, Investec, HSBC, Mizuho
Corporate Bank, National Australia Bank and
Westpac Banking Group.
Spotless is currently leveraged at around 1.5-2 times
according to publicly available information. The company in
January refinanced an existing A$240 million loan with ANZ, CBA
and HSBC, according to data from Thomson Reuters Loan Pricing
Corp.
Spotless has been a target for buyout firms for nearly a
year. Last May it rejected an A$657 million offer from
Blackstone
Citigroup and Investec Bank are advising
PEP on the bid. Goldman Sachs is advising Spotless.