* PEP considering raising offer; sought more data to review
bid -source
* PEP secures A$500 mln in leveraged loans for deal-source
* Spotless shares jump
SYDNEY, April 5 Australian buyout fund Pacific
Equity Partners (PEP) is considering raising its A$711 million
($729 million) offer for services company Spotless Group
after securing the bulk of its funding, four sources
with direct knowledge of the deal said.
Spotless shares jumped 2.7 percent to A$2.465 on the news
that the bid may be raised, reversing an earlier 0.8 percent
fall.
PEP is in the final stages of due diligence on Spotless and
may raise its offer a touch to secure board recommendation for
the bid, said one of the sources, all of whom declined to be
identified as the matter is confidential.
" We have sought some additional information and that will
play a key role in the review of the offer," the source said
adding it was still too early to speculate further. He said
funds were being secured on the hopes of securing a deal.
Three of the sources said PEP has secured more than A$500
million in leveraged loans to back the deal, which has been in
the works since late last year.
A spokesman for PEP declined comment while Spotless could
not immediately reached for comment.
Spotless has maintained it will not back an offer below
A$743 million, or A$2.80 a share, compared to PEP's last offer
of A$711 million, or A$2.68 a share..
PEP has been inspecting Spotless' books since February, when
the target company relented to open them after pressure from
institutional investors.
The fund has put together a buyout loan leveraged at around
3.5 times earnings before interest taxation depreciation and
amortisation (EBITDA) from a large group of lenders, according
to the sources.
The financiers include Australia and New Zealand Banking
Group, Citi, Commonwealth Bank of Australia,
Credit Agricole CIB, Investec, HSBC, Mizuho
Corporate Bank, National Australia Bank and
Westpac Banking Group.
Spotless is currently leveraged at around 1.5-2 times
according to publicly available information. The company in
January refinanced an existing A$240 million loan with ANZ, CBA
and HSBC, according to data from Thomson Reuters Loan Pricing
Corp.
Spotless has been a target for buyout firms for nearly a
year. Last May it rejected a A$657 million offer from Blackstone
Citigroup and Investec Bank are advising
PEP on the bid. Goldman Sachs is advising Spotless.