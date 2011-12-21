MELBOURNE Dec 21 Spotless Group
expects to achieve double digit earnings growth over the next
four years, the Australian services firm said on Wednesday,
aiming to spur its private equity suitor to raise its $717
million takeover offer.
Spotless agreed to enter talks with Pacific Equity Partners
earlier this month after the buyout firm sweetened its takeover
offer to A$2.68 a share, or A$711 million ($717 million).
In a management presentation to PEP on Wednesday, Spotless
said it believes it could deliver earnings before interest
between A$140 million and A$150 million in the next three to
four years, up from an expected EBIT of A$90-94 million in the
current financial year.
It sees growth being driven through winning more and bigger
contracts as companies outsource facility services and seek
integrated services, and by winning more public-private
contracts.
It also said it would start benefiting from a A$110 million
upgrade to its information technology and business platform.
Spotless reiterated it expects earnings in the 2012
financial year to improve slightly from A$90.1 million a year
earlier.
($1 = 0.9923 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Sonali Paul)