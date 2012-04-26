MELBOURNE, April 27 Australian business services
firm Spotless Group asked for a trading halt of its
shares to be extended, saying it hoped to make an announcement
about talks with suitor Pacific Equity Partners by early Monday.
Trading in Spotless shares was halted on Tuesday, and had
been due to resume on Friday but the talks have dragged on.
Pacific Equity Partners (PEP) is sweetening its takeover
offer for Spotless, bringing the deal value above the A$743
million ($770 million) that the target company has been seeking,
two sources with knowledge of the deal told Reuters this week.
PEP, Australia's largest buyout firm, had offered A$711
million or A$2.68 a share for the cleaning and catering services
group, whose contracts include selling meat pies at the
Melbourne Cricket Ground. This offer is still on the table, the
sources said.
PEP has added a second proposal, consisting of the previous
offer plus a promised cash return after the sale of a non-core
asset that would take the deal value above A$2.80 a share, said
the sources.
Shares of Spotless last traded up 2.5 percent to A$2.46 on
Monday, after the firm said it was still talking with PEP.
(Reporting by Victoria Thieberger)