MELBOURNE Dec 1 Spotless Group said on Thursday it wants to pursue talks with private equity suitor Pacific Equity Partners, after it sweetened its offer for the Australian services firm to A$711 million ($730 million).

"On the basis of PEP's Revised Proposal, Spotless will continue to seek to engage with both PEP and its shareholders which may or may not lead to a proposal that the Spotless Directors would support and ultimately recommend to Spotless shareholders," the company said.

