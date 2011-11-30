BRIEF-SMS Management & Technology concludes that ASG offer is superior
* Refers to receipt of an unconditional and irrevocable binding offer (the asg offer) from ASG Group Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MELBOURNE Dec 1 Spotless Group said on Thursday it wants to pursue talks with private equity suitor Pacific Equity Partners, after it sweetened its offer for the Australian services firm to A$711 million ($730 million).
"On the basis of PEP's Revised Proposal, Spotless will continue to seek to engage with both PEP and its shareholders which may or may not lead to a proposal that the Spotless Directors would support and ultimately recommend to Spotless shareholders," the company said.
($1 = 0.9734 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Ed Davies)
COPENHAGEN, June 14 Several Danish banks would be close to exceeding their capital buffer requirements in the event of a severe recession, a stress test done by the country's central bank showed on Wednesday.