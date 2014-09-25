By Gerry Shih and Noel Randewich
BEIJING/SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 25 Intel Corp
is close to announcing an investment in
Chinese-government affiliated mobile chipmakers Spreadtrum
Communications and RDA Microelectronics, its latest move to
catch up in a smartphone chip industry led by Qualcomm Inc
, according to two sources with knowledge of the plan.
It was unclear how much Intel is paying or what portion of
the companies the U.S. chipmaker is buying. The acquisition
could be made through Tsinghua Unigroup, a government-affiliated
private equity firm controlled by Tsinghua University in
Beijing, one of the sources said. Tsinghua Unigroup owns
Spreadtrum and RDA.
Struggling to gain traction in the smartphone and tablet
market, Intel has recently sought to partner with mobile
chipmakers in the hope they could help it regain the market
dominance it enjoyed when personal computers reigned.
An Intel spokesman declined to comment.
