By Gerry Shih and Noel Randewich
BEIJING/SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 25 Intel Corp
is close to announcing an investment in
Chinese-government affiliated mobile chipmakers Spreadtrum
Communications and RDA Microelectronics, its latest move to
catch up in a smartphone chip industry led by Qualcomm Inc
, according to two sources with knowledge of the plan.
It was unclear how much Intel is paying or what portion of
the companies the U.S. chipmaker is buying. The acquisition
could be made through Tsinghua Unigroup, a government-affiliated
private equity firm controlled by Tsinghua University in
Beijing, one of the sources said. Tsinghua Unigroup owns
Spreadtrum and RDA.
Intel, which has struggled to gain traction in the
smartphone and tablet market, recently has sought to partner
with mobile chipmakers in the hope they can help it gain the
market dominance it has enjoyed with personal computers.
An Intel spokesman declined to comment. Tsinghua Unigroup
did not respond immediately to a request for comment.
This week there have been several reports in China of a
potential deal, including one on the sina.com.cn news portal
quoting unnamed sources as saying Intel would get 20 percent of
Tsinghua Unigroup for $1.5 billion.
The Beijing government has said in published policy papers
it views semiconductors as an industry of vital strategic
importance and hopes to spur its development domestically. China
is the world's largest smartphone manufacturer and smartphone
market.
Intel, under Chief Executive Brian Krzanich, has pursued an
array of deals and strategies to ensure its chip technology gets
into more smartphones and tablets. The newest investment comes
less than six months after Intel reached an agreement with
Chinese chip maker Rockchip to make inexpensive tablet chips
with Intel's architecture and branding.
Since taking over as Intel's CEO last year, Krzanich has
also opened the chipmaker's prized, cutting-edge factories to
paying customers. More recently he has struck partnerships in
the fashion world with companies such as Fossil Group
and Opening Ceremony to design stylish smart clothing.
"Intel's new CEO has proven to be willing to take on new
partnerships and approach new business opportunities that stray
from prior conventions," said Suji Da Silva, an analyst at
Topeka Capital Markets. "They should do as much of this as they
need to be in markets that are important to them."
While Intel excels at developing processors for laptops and
desktop computers, it has less experience designing "system on
chips" or SoCs, the key processors on mobile devices, which
combine features such as modems, WiFi and memory.
The company's stock has risen 32 percent this year, in part
because of stabilization of demand for personal computers.
With demand for smartphones cooling in the United States,
manufacturers have increased their focus to China, where demand
is strong for handsets priced under $150.
Spreadtrum is one of several chipmakers that specialize in
"turnkey" smartphone platforms that are easy for manufacturers
to use.
Intel's shares were down 1.47 percent at $34.24 in
late-afternoon, in tandem with U.S. stock markets.
(Reporting by Noel Randewich and Gerry Shih; Editing by Peter
Henderson and Steve Orlofsky)